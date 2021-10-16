Inter beaten as Lazio ruin Inzaghi’s homecoming

Alasdair Mackenzie Date: 16th October 2021 at 8:13pm
STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – ’s homecoming ended in despair as the Inter coach saw his side surrender the lead to lose 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, their first Serie A defeat of the season.

Ivan Perisic fired the champions in front from the penalty spot early on, but equalised with a spot kick of his own midway through the second half.

went in front on the 81st minute when tucked in a rebound from close range, but the goal incensed the Inter players as wing-back was down injured when the hosts launched the counter-attack leading to the goal.

But made sure of victory with a close-range header in stoppage time as the Aquile stretched their unbeaten home league run to 17 matches.

’s Luiz Felipe was sent off after full-time as the scuffles continued, but the result sees ’s side move up to fifth place on 14 points, three behind third-placed Inter.

 

