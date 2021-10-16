Inter beaten as Lazio ruin Inzaghi’s homecoming

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio homecoming ended in despair as the Inter coach saw his side surrender the lead to lose 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, their first Serie A defeat of the season.

Ivan Perisic fired the champions in front from the penalty spot early on, but Ciro Immobile equalised with a spot kick of his own midway through the second half.

Lazio went in front on the 81st minute when Felipe Anderson tucked in a rebound from close range, but the goal incensed the Inter players as Nerazzurri wing-back Federico Dimarco was down injured when the hosts launched the counter-attack leading to the goal.

But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made sure of victory with a close-range header in stoppage time as the Aquile stretched their unbeaten home league run to 17 matches.

Lazio’s Luiz Felipe was sent off after full-time as the scuffles continued, but the result sees Maurizio Sarri’s side move up to fifth place on 14 points, three behind third-placed Inter.