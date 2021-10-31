Inter breeze past Udinese at the Meazza

Inter recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Udinese at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Sunday thanks to two second-half goals from Joaquin Correa.

Inter deservedly took the lead on the hour mark through Correa when the Argentine charged into the box from the left-hand side and fired into the bottom corner.

Seven minutes later, Correa got his and Inter’s second. Nicolo Barella’s excellent pass over the top to Denzel Dumfries was pulled back to the edge of the box where Correa was waiting to smash it into the top corner.

Before the two goals, the ex-Lazio forward had been almost completely anonymous in the match.

The win takes Inter to four points behind AC Milan and Napoli for the time being.