Inter swept Empoli aside in Serie A on Wednesday night, claiming a 2-0 win against the ten-man Azzurri at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri,¬†with assistant Massimiliano Farris taking charge on the sidelines, went ahead in the first half through Danilo D’Ambrosio and were helped on their way when Samuele Ricci saw red early in the second half.

From there, there was little doubting the result and Federico Dimarco netted their second on the night to clinch the win.