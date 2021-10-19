Inter have enough to see off Sheriff

Inter became the first side this season to stop the so-called Champions League minnows Sheriff in this season’s competition on Tuesday night, claiming a 3-1 win over the Transnistrians.

A fine Edin Dzeko volley opened the scoring for Inter after what had been an open first 30 minutes or so at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but the visitors levelled through Sebastien Thill in the second half.

Arturo Vidal restored Inter’s lead moments later though before Stefan de Vrij went on to put daylight between the sides and clinch Simone Inzaghi’s side’s first Champions League win of the campaign.

Sheriff stay top of the group on six points, joined by Real Madrid after Los Blancos’ 5-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.