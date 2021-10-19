Inter have enough to see off Sheriff

Inter have enough to see off Sheriff
Conor Clancy Date: 19th October 2021 at 10:50pm
Written by:

became the first side this season to stop the so-called minnows in this season’s competition on Tuesday night, claiming a 3-1 win over the Transnistrians.

A fine volley opened the scoring for after what had been an open first 30 minutes or so at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but the visitors levelled through Sebastien Thill in the second half.

restored Inter’s lead moments later though before went on to put daylight between the sides and clinch Simone Inzaghi’s side’s first win of the campaign.

stay top of the group on six points, joined by after Los Blancos’ 5-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

 

Related articles