How to watch Inter v Juventus in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

The winners of each of the last 10 Serie A titles meet this Sunday in the season’s first Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus.

Inter come into this one as champions having dethroned the Bianconeri last season, but a lot has changed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since Antonio Conte walked away to be replaced by Simone Inzaghi.

Juventus, for their part, have rediscovered form of late and have put together four consecutive 1-0 wins, with Massimiliano Allegri seeming to have found some solutions to their long list of problems.

When does Inter v Juventus start?

Kick off at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza between Inter and Juventus is set for 20:45 CEST (local time), making it Serie A’s big game on Sunday night.

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

Juventus won the last Serie A meeting between the two, claiming a 3-2 win in a characteristically controversial meeting in May. Inter won the previous Serie A clash between the pair 2-0 in January.

Where can I watch Inter v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season. It can also be watched on CBS Sports Network.

How to follow Inter v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Juventus game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Juventus clash on beIN Sports 3, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.