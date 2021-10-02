Inter player ratings v Sassuolo: Dzeko makes the difference

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Inter had to fight from behind at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday, completing a comeback to leave Reggio Emilia with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A.

A bit of a different post-match video tonight thanks to the train timetable, but @ConJClancy was at the Mapei to see Inter’s comeback win over Sassuolo. #SassuoloInter #seriea #FIFattheGames pic.twitter.com/pc6ILwhfYh — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) October 2, 2021

Simone Inzaghi made four changes just shy of the hour mark with Inter still trailing. One of those was Edin Dzeko, who played his part in completing the turnaround.



Handanovic 5; Skriniar 5, De Vrij 5, Bastoni 5.5 (57′ Dimarco 5.5); Dumfries 5 (57′ Darmian 5.5), Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 5 (57′ Vidal 5.5), Perisic 6; Correa 5 (57′ Dzeko 6.5), Lautaro Martinez 6.5.

Player of the Match – Edin Dzeko

Dzeko stepped onto the pitch in the 57th minute on Saturday and by the 58th he had scored to level the score at 1-1. He was an immediate and significant upgrade on Joaquin Correa after taking the Argentine’s place, looking a much better partner in attack for Lautaro Martinez, who scored Inter’s second. Dzeko had the ball in the net again late on only to be ruled offside.