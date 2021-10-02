Inter player ratings v Sassuolo: Dzeko makes the difference

Inter player ratings v Sassuolo: Dzeko makes the difference
Conor Clancy Date: 2nd October 2021 at 10:36pm
Written by:

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – had to fight from behind at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday, completing a comeback to leave Reggio Emilia with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi made four changes just shy of the hour mark with still trailing. One of those was Edin Dzeko, who played his part in completing the turnaround.

v


Handanovic 5; Skriniar 5, De Vrij 5, Bastoni 5.5 (57′ Dimarco 5.5); 5 (57′ Darmian 5.5), Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 5 (57′ Vidal 5.5), Perisic 6; Correa 5 (57′ Dzeko 6.5), 6.5.

Player of the Match –

Dzeko stepped onto the pitch in the 57th minute on Saturday and by the 58th he had scored to level the score at 1-1. He was an immediate and significant upgrade on after taking the Argentine’s place, looking a much better partner in attack for Lautaro Martinez, who scored Inter’s second. Dzeko had the ball in the net again late on only to be ruled offside.

 

Related articles