Inter player ratings v Sheriff: Vidal leads the way
Conor Clancy Date: 19th October 2021 at 11:02pm
Simone Inzaghi’s were led by as they had enough to beat Sheriff 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, picking up their first win in this season’s competition.

The became the first side to prevent the Transnistrians from winning in Europe this term as well, thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal, and Stefan de Vrij.

Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 7, Dimarco 6.5 (54′ Bastoni 6); Dumfries 6, Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6.5 (85′ Sensi n/r), Vidal 7.5 (75′ Gagliardini 5.5), Perisic 7 (85′ Kolarov n/r); Lautaro 6, Dzeko 7.5 (75′ Alexis 5.5).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

The Chilean got the goal that his performance deserved, and he put on a real show at the Stadio to serve as just the latest evidence of his recent improvement under Inzaghi.

 

