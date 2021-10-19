Inter player ratings v Sheriff: Vidal leads the way

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter were led by Arturo Vidal as they had enough to beat Sheriff 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, picking up their first win in this season’s competition.

The Nerazzurri became the first side to prevent the Transnistrians from winning in Europe this term as well, thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal, and Stefan de Vrij.



Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 7, Dimarco 6.5 (54′ Bastoni 6); Dumfries 6, Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6.5 (85′ Sensi n/r), Vidal 7.5 (75′ Gagliardini 5.5), Perisic 7 (85′ Kolarov n/r); Lautaro 6, Dzeko 7.5 (75′ Alexis 5.5).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ARTURO VIDAL

The Chilean got the goal that his performance deserved, and he put on a real show at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to serve as just the latest evidence of his recent improvement under Inzaghi.