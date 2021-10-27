Inter player ratings vs EmpolI: D’Ambrosio guides the way

Conor Clancy Date: 27th October 2021
Written by:

D’Ambrosio was the standout for as they won 2-0 away at Empoli’s Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

The defender opened the scoring for the and allowed them to take advantage of Juventus’ slip earlier in the evening, with the having lost to late on.

Inter vs

Handanovic 6.5; D’Ambrosio 7.5, De Vrij 6 (80′ Kolarov n/r), Bastoni 6; Darmian 6.5, Barella 7, Brozovic 6.5 (72′ Vecino 5.5), Gagliardini 6.5 (84′ Sensi n/r), Dimarco 7; Sanchez 6.5 (72′ Correa 5.5), Lautaro 6.5 (84′ Dzeko n/r).

Player of the Match – D’Ambrosio

The utility man showed his worth again at both ends of the pitch. Beyond scoring the game’s opener and what was really the winner, the Italian did his defensive duties as well and denied two goalscoring chances for Empoli.

 

