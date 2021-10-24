Inter player ratings vs Juventus: Dzeko finds goalscoring consistency

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – An 89th-minute penalty from Paulo Dybala earned Juventus a point in the Serie A season’s first Derby d’Italia on Sunday, allowing the Bianconeri to draw 1-1 with Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The hosts had led for the majority of the game after Edin Dzeko’s first-half strike but were unable to get over the line to claim three points.

Inter players ratings v Juventus

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6; Darmian 6, Barella 6.5 (90′ Vecino n/a), Brozovic 6.5 Calhanoglu 6.5 (61′ Gagliardini 6), Perisic 7 (72′ Dumfries 5); Lautaro 5 (72′ Sanchez 6), Dzeko 7.

Player of the Match: Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko’s tap-in into an empty Wojciech Szczesny’s net was his seventh Serie A goal of the season and likely his easiest. The goal allowed Inter to upset Juventus’ game plan, based on waiting for their opponents in their own half in order to exploit spaces on the breaks.

The Bosnian is currently living one of the most prolific moments, as he has already equalled last season’s Serie A tally at Roma, but beyond that he’s once again proving an excellent all-round striker, as his excellent link-up play was key in helping his side to keep their lines compact, an effort that Inter did in order not to unbalance the team while attacking.