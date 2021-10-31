Inter player ratings vs Udinese: Correa grabs the headlines, but Barella leads by example

Inter calmly dispatched of Udinese in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, fired on by Joaquin Correa and Nicolo Barella.

The Nerazzurri were on top throughout but didn’t make the breakthrough until Joaquin Correa’s two goals after 60 and 68 minutes.



Handanovic 6.5; Ranocchia 6, Bastoni 6, Skriniar 6; Perisic 6.5 (86′ Dimarco N/A), Barella 7.5 (80′ Sensi N/A), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6 (70′ Vidal), Dumfries 6; Dzeko 6 (80′ Martinez N/A), Correa 7 (70′ Sanchez).

Player of the match – Nicolo Barella

Despite the two goals scored by Joaquin Correa, it was Nicolo Barella who stood out for Inter as he never let his incredible energy levels drop. His performance showcased his excellent mix of defensive and offensive abilities.