Inter player ratings vs Udinese: Correa grabs the headlines, but Barella leads by example
Date: 31st October 2021 at 2:37pm
calmly dispatched of in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, fired on by Correa and Nicolo Barella.

The Nerazzurri were on top throughout but didn’t make the breakthrough until Correa’s two goals after 60 and 68 minutes.

Handanovic 6.5; Ranocchia 6, Bastoni 6, Skriniar 6; Perisic 6.5 (86′ Dimarco N/A), Barella 7.5 (80′ Sensi N/A), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6 (70′ Vidal), 6; Dzeko 6 (80′ Martinez N/A), Correa 7 (70′ Sanchez).

Player of the match – Nicolo Barella

Despite the two goals scored by Correa, it was Nicolo Barella who stood out for as he never let his incredible energy levels drop. His performance showcased his excellent mix of defensive and offensive abilities.

 

