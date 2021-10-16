Inter player ratings v Lazio: Promising Perisic offers extra option to Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio homecoming ended in despair as the Inter coach saw his side surrender the lead to lose 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, their first Serie A defeat of the season.

Ivan Perisic fired the champions in front from the penalty spot early on, but Ciro Immobile equalised with a spot kick of his own midway through the second half.

Lazio went in front on the 81st minute when Felipe Anderson tucked in a rebound from close range, but the goal incensed the Inter players as Nerazzurri wing-back Federico Dimarco was down injured when the hosts launched the counter-attack leading to the goal.

But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made sure of victory with a close-range header in stoppage time as the Aquile stretched their unbeaten home league run to 17 matches. Lazio’s Luiz Felipe was sent off after full-time as the scuffles continued, but the result sees Maurizio Sarri’s side move up to fifth place on 14 points, three behind third-placed Inter.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS v Lazio

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 6 (Dumfries 5.5); Darmian 6, Barella 7 (Calhanoglu 6), Brozovic 7, Gagliardini 6 (Vecino 5.5), Dimarco 6.5, Dzeko 6 (Martinez 6), Perisic 7.5 (Correa 6)

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH: IVAN PERISIC

On a night with few outstanding individual performances, Perisic’s ability to adapt well to a new role as a second striker stood out. The Croatian set up Edin Dzeko early on and was a constant thorn in Lazio’s side in the first half, scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot and coming close to a second with a powerful effort that required a sharp one-handed save from Pepe Reina.