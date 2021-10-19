Inter ready to accelerate Barella contract discussions

Inter are ready to push forward in their attempt to tie Nicolo Barella down to a new contract with the club.

The Sardinian midfielder has swiftly become one of the most impressive and sought-after midfielders in Europe, meaning Inter need to offer him a new deal that reflects this status.

The 24-year-old currently earns €2.5 million a year which is not in line with his abilities and importance to the team. The original plan was to raise that salary to €4 million with some bonuses that can take it to €4.5 million.

According to TMW, due to the clear interest in the player from Premier League sides and Paris Saint Germain, Barella’s entourage may request a higher wage than that.

He will likely want to receive a salary that is roughly in line with players such as Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez, and Hakan Calhanoglu.

This means a deal of less than €5 million per season seems unlikely, but he does want to stay with Inter.