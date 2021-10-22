Inter striker Dzeko: A lot of people at Roma disappointed me

Edin Dzeko was disappointed that he was not able to win a trophy while he played at Roma and he hopes to win silverware with Serie A champions Inter.

The 35-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from the Giallorossi in the summer and he lamented how the Roman club kept selling their best players after the end of each season.

“I didn’t like many things, many people have disappointed me,” Dzeko said in La Gazzetta dello Sport. “But I prefer to think of the wonderful six years I spent there.

“I would have liked to have won something, especially in the second year we had a very strong team, but then it is difficult to succeed if you sell the most important players every time.

“Now I have come to Inter precisely to fill this gap, I want to make my contribution.”

Dzeko scored 119 goals in 260 competitive matches for Roma from 2015 to 2021, and he has scored six goals in eight Serie A matches so far this season.