Inter want Raspadori, could send Crotone starlet to Sassuolo
Vito Doria Date: 30th October 2021 at 11:00am
chief is attempting to sign starlet in Serie A‘s January transfer marker and could send Samuele Mulattieri in the other direction.

The 21-year-old forward was in the Italy squad which won Euro 2020, and he scored six goals in 27 games in the 2020/21 season, displaying an ability to shine against the big teams.

La reports that value Raspadori at €30 million but could avoid paying that figure in full by including a player in the transfer deal.

Mulattieri, who is also 21 years old, is currently on loan at club Crotone, and he has scored six goals in 10 league games despite the Calabrian side being third from bottom in the Cadetti.

apparently have some interest in Mulattieri, which should make negotiations for a Raspadori transfer progress smoothly.

Raspadori has scored just once in 10 Serie A games so far in the 2021/22 season but he has been used in a variety of positions under new Neroverdi coach Alessio Dionisi.

 

