Inter want Raspadori, could send Crotone starlet to Sassuolo

Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta is attempting to sign Sassuolo starlet Giacomo Raspadori in Serie A‘s January transfer marker and could send Samuele Mulattieri in the other direction.

The 21-year-old forward was in the Italy squad which won Euro 2020, and he scored six goals in 27 Serie A games in the 2020/21 season, displaying an ability to shine against the big teams.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sassuolo value Raspadori at €30 million but Inter could avoid paying that figure in full by including a player in the transfer deal.

Mulattieri, who is also 21 years old, is currently on loan at Serie B club Crotone, and he has scored six goals in 10 league games despite the Calabrian side being third from bottom in the Cadetti.

Sassuolo apparently have some interest in Mulattieri, which should make negotiations for a Raspadori transfer progress smoothly.

Raspadori has scored just once in 10 Serie A games so far in the 2021/22 season but he has been used in a variety of positions under new Neroverdi coach Alessio Dionisi.