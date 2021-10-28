Inter want Real Madrid’s Jovic in January

Inter are one of three Serie A clubs that are closely monitoring Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbian has not kicked on since he joined the Spanish side from Eintracht Frankfurt and the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the coach does not seem to have changed this.

Inter were linked with a move for him towards the end of the summer transfer window as they sought to find an adequate replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter could revive their interest in Jovic in January as they seek further quality depth in attack.

They are not the only Italian side looking at the striker, though, as Fiorentina and AC Milan are also in contention for his signature.