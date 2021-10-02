Inter wanted Sassuolo pair Raspadori and Scamacca

Giovanni Carnevali has said that Inter’s Giuseppe Marotta wanted to sign Sassuolo starlets Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, ahead of the pair’s meeting in Serie A this Saturday evening.

The Neroverdi chief lavished praise on his squad, especially the 21-year-old youth academy graduate, and he hinted that the youngster did not try to push for a transfer to the Nerazzurri.

“I will stop to point out the whole team, not just Raspadori,” Carnevali told Il Corriere dello Sport. “He is a striker with extraordinary qualities, as well as being an extraordinary guy. He will not risk losing his head.

“Marotta is someone who sees a lot. He asked me about [Raspadori] and Scamacca, but nothing was done. We want to focus on young people. For him, there was not only Inter.”

Sassuolo will host Inter in Serie A on Saturday evening and Carnevali expects the Nerazzurri to fight for the league title.

“They are a serious contender,” he said. “The league this year seems very balanced.”