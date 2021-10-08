Inter’s Sensi invests in app to help avoid injury

Inter’s injury-plagued midfielder Stefano Sensi has managed to turn a personal problem into an opportunity after investing in an app that prevents professional footballers from getting injured.

The diminutive playmaker, 26, has only managed 33 Serie A games for the Nerazzurri since joining from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019 and is looking to help himself, and other fellow pros to stay fit.

The start-up business is a Milan-based company called Vedrai Spa and the aforementioned application is one that uses complex algorithms to monitor and prevent injury, according to Tuttosport.

The app was founded in May this year by a man named Michele Grazioli and has clearly had an impact on Sensi, who is fighting his way back from injury for the umpteenth time.

Sensi, who has so far managed three league games this season, is said to be very close to a comeback with Simone Inzaghi itching to have the player at his disposal.