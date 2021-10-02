Inzaghi’s changes inspire Inter to comeback win

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Simone Inzaghi‘s second-half substitutions made all the difference in Reggio Emilia as Inter had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A‘s Saturday night game, with the Nerazzurri having had a subpar first half.

The Neroverdi were well on top for the opening 45 minutes as Jeremie Boga enjoyed the freedom of the Mapei, winning a penalty that Domenico Berardi converted to put the hosts ahead.

But four changes just shy of the hour mark were immediately rewarded for Inter as Player of the Match Edin Dzeko levelled within seconds of his arrival. Lautaro Martinez then converted a penalty to give the champions the lead in a game that was very much a tale of two contrasting halves.