Italian football watchdog reports 62 suspicious transfers to FIGC

Sixty-two transfers made between 2019 and 2021 have been flagged as suspicious by the Italian football watchdog – COVISOC – and reported to the Italian Football Federation – FIGC.

The deals all took place in a two-year period and particular attention has been paid to player exchanges and recorded profits. COVISOC have now invited FIGC prosecutor, Giuseppe Chine, to investigate the deals further.

As explained by The Athletic, the recording of capital gains from player exchanges is a legitimate accounting practice, despite recorded figures attracting scrutiny in the Italian press.

La Repubblica claim to have seen the document itself and have described COVISOC’s findings as generic and critical of the process of documenting large profits from player exchanges, although little or no money has actually traded hands between clubs.