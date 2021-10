Italy bounced back from their disappointment against Spain to beat Belgium 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, confirming a third-place finish in the UEFA Nations League.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring for Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri and Domenico Berardi converted a second-half penalty to give the European champions breathing room.

Charles De Ketelaere pulled one back for the Red Devils late on, but there just wasn’t enough time left for Roberto Martinez’s side to complete the comeback.