Italy player ratings v Spain: Bonucci’s blunders, Chiesa shows flashes

Italy‘s 37-game unbeaten run ended on Wednesday evening as Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri fell 2-1 at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini combined for the latter to score late on, but Ferran Torres’ first-half brace and Leonardo Bonucci’s red card gave Mancini’s men too much work to do to avoid defeat.

Italy player ratings v Spain



Donnarumma 5; Di Lorenzo 5, Bonucci 4, Bastoni 5, Emerson 5.5; Barella 5 (72′ Calabria 5.5), Jorginho 6 (64′ Pellegrini 6.5), Verratti 5 (58′ Locatelli 6); Chiesa 6.5, Bernardeschi 5.5 (46′ Chiellini 6), Insigne 5 (57′ Kean 5.5).

Player of the Match – Federico Chiesa

Italy disappointed on the night, but Chiesa showed enough to assist Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal to earn a higher mark than anybody else at the Stadio San Siro. He was far from his best, but with that one play he showed what he’s capable of.