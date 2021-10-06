Italy’s unbeaten run ends as Spain reach Nations League final

Conor Clancy Date: 6th October 2021 at 10:48pm
‘s record-breaking unbeaten run ended at 37 matches on Wednesday evening as Roberto Mancini’s fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of in the UEFA semi-final at the Stadio San Siro.

Ferran Torres scored twice in the first half to give La Roja a comfortable lead as were slow to start, and Bonucci’s sending off for two bookings only further complicated the Azzurri’s task.

was brilliant to tee up substitute late on to halve the deficit, but the damage had been done in the first half.

now advance to the final.

 

