Italy’s unbeaten run ends as Spain reach Nations League final

Italy‘s record-breaking unbeaten run ended at 37 matches on Wednesday evening as Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at the Stadio San Siro.

Ferran Torres scored twice in the first half to give La Roja a comfortable lead as Italy were slow to start, and Leonardo Bonucci’s sending off for two bookings only further complicated the Azzurri’s task.

Federico Chiesa was brilliant to tee up substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini late on to halve the deficit, but the damage had been done in the first half.

Spain now advance to the Nations League final.