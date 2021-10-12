Juventus expect capacity crowd for Women’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea

Juventus expect capacity crowd for Women’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea
Conor Clancy Date: 12th October 2021 at 8:18pm
Written by:

are expecting to play out their Women’s meeting with on Wednesday evening in front of a capacity crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconere got their European campaign up and running with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Servette last time out, and will face a big test against the English champions on Wednesday, with having reached last season’s Women’s final.

The club have decided to make tickets available to fans for free, and as many as 17,000 had already been claimed by Tuesday afternoon. did similarly in March 2019, offering free tickets to the Allianz Stadium for their women’s team’s decisive clash with Fiorentina, with the final tickets going hours before kick off and that game being played in front of a full house.

As attendances at football matches in are still limited to 50 percent because of the pandemic, La have said that there is an expectation that the remaining tickets will be claimed ahead of the game. The Allianz Stadium’s regular capacity is around 41,000.

 

Related articles