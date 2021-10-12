Juventus expect capacity crowd for Women’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea

Juventus are expecting to play out their Women’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday evening in front of a capacity crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconere got their European campaign up and running with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Servette last time out, and will face a big test against the English champions on Wednesday, with Chelsea having reached last season’s Women’s Champions League final.

The club have decided to make tickets available to fans for free, and as many as 17,000 had already been claimed by Tuesday afternoon. Juventus did similarly in March 2019, offering free tickets to the Allianz Stadium for their women’s team’s decisive Serie A Femminile clash with Fiorentina, with the final tickets going hours before kick off and that game being played in front of a full house.

As attendances at football matches in Italy are still limited to 50 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, La Gazzetta dello Sport have said that there is an expectation that the remaining tickets will be claimed ahead of the game. The Allianz Stadium’s regular capacity is around 41,000.