Juventus forward Dybala a doubt for Inter clash

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is expected to miss next weekend’s Derby d’Italia match against Inter in Serie A, with his recovery from injury taking longer than initially anticipated.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentina international has not suffered a relapse of a muscular injury picked up against Sampdoria, but rather the medical staff at Juventus underestimated the extent of the damage.

Whilst there had been some optimism that Dybala could have featured in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Roma, in reality he could be set for a up to another 10 days on the sidelines and face a race against time to be fit for the trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take on Inter.

Juventus face last season’s champions on Sunday evening as they seek to build on their win over the Giallorossi, but must navigate a Champions League match against Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, with Dybala all but ruled out of the trip to Russia.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in six appearances across all competitions this season, having only managed five in 26 games in a disappointing campaign last term.