Juventus hold out to beat Roma

Juventus narrowly beat Roma 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday night to continue their upturn in form.

Juve took an early lead through Moise Kean’s header that was largely thanks to Rodrigo Bentancur, whilst Roma’s Jordan Veretout missed from the penalty spot in the first half after Henrikh Mkhitaryan was bought down by Wojciech Szczesny.

Roma made the brighter start but Juventus grabbed the lead after 15 minutes through Kean. Mattia De Sciglio cut back inside and swung in an excellent cross which was headed by Bentancur onto Kean’s head, and into the net.

After much confusion, Szczesny was deemed to have fouled Mkhitaryan in the box and Roma were awarded a penalty. Veretout stepped up but saw the shot excellently saved by the Polish goalkeeper. The Giallorossi were left frustrated however, as Tammy Abraham tapped in moments after the whistle had been blown.

Roma pushed Juventus constantly for the whole second half but nothing the Giallorossi tried would quite come off against Juve’s strong defence, and the Bianconeri have now won four straight Serie A fixtures.