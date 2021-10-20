Juventus leave it late, Kulusevski strike beats Zenit

A late Dejan Kulusevski strike was enough for a subpar Juventus to continue their 100 percent record in this season’s Champions League on Wednesday, claiming a 1-0 win away to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri were poor for much of the game and it took until the 86th minute for Kulusevski, who had only come on with close to an hour played, to get the game’s only goal.

Juventus top Group H with maximum points from their three games so far, having already beaten both Malmo and Chelsea.