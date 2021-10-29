Juventus plan January purchase of Fiorentina forward Vlahovic

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could become a Juventus player as early as January.

The 21-year-old Serbian international has been linked with the Bianconeri for some time and the Italian giants want to beat the competition early for his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic was valued at €70 million when the summer transfer window closed, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso wants no less €60m for the young striker, and he will not consider having other players thrown into the deal.

The likes of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 21-year-old, and he is requesting a yearly wage of €6m, which Juventus seem willing to meet.

Vlahovic’s entourage have apparently met with Juventus’ Federico Cherubini about negotiating the transfer.

The Serbian international has scored 32 goals in 87 Serie A appearances since 2018, including 21 goals in 37 league matches throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

So far, Vlahovic has scored five goals in 10 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina in 2021/22.