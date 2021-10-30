Juventus plan to purchase Borussia Dortmund midfielder in January

Vito Doria Date: 30th October 2021 at 9:56am
is reportedly a transfer target for Serie A side in January despite his 32 years of age.

The Belgian midfielder has a contract with German club that expires in June 2022 but the are still eager to make reinforcements in midfield in the winter transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, want to bring in Witsel in January and would consider someone with his experience valuable. Other midfielders that are also under consideration are from Borussia Moenchengladbach and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

To fund some of these January acquisitions, the are planning to sell a number of players.

Midfielders Weston McKennie and could be sold, and would like to offload the Wales international in particular due to his wage of over €8 million per season.

Although Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski is considered to be a part of the current Juve project, the Italian giants could sell him for a suitable price.

 

