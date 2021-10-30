Juventus plan to purchase Borussia Dortmund midfielder in January

Axel Witsel is reportedly a transfer target for Serie A side Juventus in January despite his 32 years of age.

The Belgian midfielder has a contract with German club Borussia Dortmund that expires in June 2022 but the Bianconeri are still eager to make reinforcements in midfield in the winter transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus want to bring in Witsel in January and would consider someone with his experience valuable. Other midfielders that are also under consideration are Denis Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

To fund some of these January acquisitions, the Bianconeri are planning to sell a number of players.

Midfielders Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey could be sold, and Juventus would like to offload the Wales international in particular due to his wage of over €8 million per season.

Although Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski is considered to be a part of the current Juve project, the Italian giants could sell him for a suitable price.