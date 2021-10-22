Juventus plan to sign Fiorentina’s Vlahovic in the summer

Dusan Vlahovic remains a transfer target for Juventus and the Bianconeri intend to sign the Fiorentina forward at the end of the 2021/22 Serie A campaign.

La Vecchia Signora have purchased the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa in recent years from the Gigliati and the Torinese club are once again looking at the Florentines for attacking talent.

According to La Nazione, Juventus have the most interest in signing Vlahovic, but Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso wants €70 million for the Serbia international.

It is a figure that the Bianconeri cannot meet at the moment whereas English giants Liverpool and Manchester City are capable of doing so.

Juventus are hoping that nobody decides to sign Vlahovic in January and then they will plan to conduct a deal wtih Fiorentina in the summer.

The Bianconeri are hoping to raise funds with a few player sales and they might consider not paying €35m to Atletico Madrid to buy Alvaro Morata outright.

Vlahovic has scored four goals in eight Serie A matches for Fiorentina so far this season.