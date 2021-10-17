Juventus player ratings: De Sciglio proves a point

Juventus continued to build momentum in Serie A by beating Roma 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in a tight affair.

Juve took an early lead through Moise Kean and then managed Roma’s pressure in a professional manner to make it four wins from four.

Player ratings:

Szczesny 6.5; De Sciglio 7.5 (88′ Alex Sandro N/A), Chiellini 7, Bonucci 6.5, Danilo 7; Bernardeschi 7 (76′ Arthur N/A), Bentancur 6, Locatelli 6, Cuadrado 6.5; Chiesa 7 (71′ Kulusevski 6), Kean 6.5 (71′ Morata 6).

Player of the match – Mattia De Sciglio

Four or five Juve players put in very solid performances that were key to the three points but the way De Sciglio confidently came into the side and played with such enthusiasm was very impressive.

Given it was only his third appearance of the season, the 28-year-old showed he can still be a serious option for Massimiliano Allegri.