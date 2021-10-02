Juventus player ratings: Locatelli steals derby win

Date: 2nd October 2021 at 8:17pm
Written by:

edged past Torino to claim a 1-0 win in the thanks to a late winner from Manuel Locatelli.

Torino had the best of the first half and ought to have scored at least once, but Juve still carried a threat.

The points were sealed for when Locatelli placed a finish beyond from 18 yards out.

vs Torino


Szczesny 6.5; 6, Chiellini 6, De Ligt 6, 5.5; Rabiot 6, Locatelli 7, McKennie 5.5; Bernardeschi 5 (80′ Kulusevski N/A), Chiesa 6 (89′ Jorge N/A), Kean 5.5 (45′ Cuadrado 6).

Player of the match –

It was not a very good performance and a draw would likely have been the fairer outcome, but was solid throughout the game and had the calmness to grab the winning goal when the opportunity came his way.

 

