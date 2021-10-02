Juventus player ratings: Locatelli steals derby win

Juventus edged past Torino to claim a 1-0 win in the Derby della Mole thanks to a late winner from Manuel Locatelli.

Torino had the best of the first half and ought to have scored at least once, but Juve still carried a threat.

The points were sealed for Massimiliano Allegri when Locatelli placed a finish beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from 18 yards out.

Juventus player ratings vs Torino



Szczesny 6.5; Sandro 6, Chiellini 6, De Ligt 6, Danilo 5.5; Rabiot 6, Locatelli 7, McKennie 5.5; Bernardeschi 5 (80′ Kulusevski N/A), Chiesa 6 (89′ Jorge N/A), Kean 5.5 (45′ Cuadrado 6).

Player of the match – Manuel Locatelli

It was not a very good performance and a draw would likely have been the fairer outcome, but Manuel Locatelli was solid throughout the game and had the calmness to grab the winning goal when the opportunity came his way.