Juventus player ratings v Zenit: Cool Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski was Juventus‘ hero on Wednesday night as the Swede scored a late winner to allow the Bianconeri to see off Zenit Saint Petersburg with a 1-0 win in the Champions League.

The Italians had been poor for much of the game, but Kulusevski’s introduction after an hour proved decisive as he rose highest to head home in the 86th minute.

Juventus player ratings v Zenit



Szczesny 6; De Sciglio 7, Bonucci 6.5, De Ligt 6.5, Alex Sandro 5.5 (58′ Cuadrado 6); McKennie 6, Bentancur 5.5 (84′ Ramsey n/r), Locatelli 6 (58′ Arthur 6.5), Chiesa 6, Morata 5 (76′ Kean n/r), Bernardeschi 5 (58′ Kulusevski 7).

Player of the Match – Dejan Kulusevski

There have been doubts about whether or not Massimiliano Allegri trusts the Swede, but he was the difference-maker in Russia, coming on with 30 minutes to play and scoring the decisive goal. A nod to Mattia De Sciglio who also impressed.