Juventus player ratings v Zenit: Cool Kulusevski

Juventus player ratings v Zenit: Cool Kulusevski
Conor Clancy Date: 20th October 2021 at 11:11pm
Written by:

was ‘ hero on Wednesday night as the Swede scored a late winner to allow the to see off Zenit Saint Petersburg with a 1-0 win in the .

The Italians had been poor for much of the game, but Kulusevski’s introduction after an hour proved decisive as he rose highest to head home in the 86th minute.

v Zenit


Szczesny 6; De Sciglio 7, Bonucci 6.5, De Ligt 6.5, Alex 5.5 (58′ Cuadrado 6); McKennie 6, Bentancur 5.5 (84′ Ramsey n/r), Locatelli 6 (58′ Arthur 6.5), Chiesa 6, Morata 5 (76′ Kean n/r), Bernardeschi 5 (58′ Kulusevski 7).

Player of the Match –

There have been doubts about whether or not trusts the Swede, but he was the difference-maker in Russia, coming on with 30 minutes to play and scoring the decisive goal. A nod to who also impressed.

 

Related articles