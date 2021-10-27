Juventus Player Ratings vs Sassuolo: Dybala leads, nobody follows

Juventus unexpectedly lost 2-1 to Sassuolo at home in their Serie A midweek match at the Allianz Stadium, with Paulo Dybala the only positive for the Bianconeri.

Maxime Lopez scored a last-gasp winner to end Juventus ten-match unbeaten run. Weston McKennie levelled the score in the second half after Davide Frattesi had given the away team the lead.

Juventus Player Ratings vs Sassuolo

Perin 5.5; Danilo 5, De Ligt 5.5, Bonucci 5, De Sciglio n/r (13′ Alex Sandro 5.5); Chiesa 5.5, Rabiot 4.5 (45′ Cuadrado 5.5) Locatelli 5, Mckennie 5.5; Morata 5, Dybala 6.

Player Of The Match – Paulo Dybala

The Argentinian forward was one of the only positive notes from the defeat. In a team who are struggling to be creative going forward he tried to provide the spark.

Feeling the responsibility of the captain’s armband he continuously fought until the end driving with the ball to find a breakthrough. He nearly got on the scoresheet but his curling effort was denied by Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Wednesday’s display showed Dybala also has the hunger and determination to lead the team in moments of difficulty not always associated with him in the past.