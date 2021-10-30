Juventus player ratings vs Verona: Dybala can’t do it alone

STADIO MARC’ANTONIO BENTEGODI (Verona) – Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus fell to a 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona on Saturday evening, with Paulo Dybala‘s best efforts not enough.

The Argentine was Juventus’ only spark in attack, but he alone was unable to outdo the work of compatriot Giovanni Simeone, who scored twice for the Mastini.



Szczesny 5; Danilo 4.5, Bonucci 5, Chiellini 4.5, Alex Sandro 5 (82′ Pellegrini n/r); Cuadrado 6 (68′ Kulusevski 5.5), Bentancur 5 (57′ McKennie 6), Arthur 5.5 (68′ Bernardeschi 5.5), Rabiot 4.5 (57′ Locatelli 5.5); Dybala 6.5, Morata 4.5.

Player of the Match – Paulo Dybala

Although Weston McKennie was the man who got Juventus’ goal, Dybala was the only player who troubled Igor Tudor’s side from the off. He came close with an audacious lob from close to the halfway line that had Lorenzo Montipo momentarily scrambling, before later hitting the crossbar and then forcing Montipo into a fine save.