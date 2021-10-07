Juventus put off by Vlahovic’s demands

Dusan Vlahovic is certainly causing a stir of late and has most recently managed to put off Juventus with his, and his agent’s, high wage demands in talks over a move to La Viola’s Serie A rivals.

The Serbian striker, 21, recently upset Fiorentina chairman Rocco Commisso by refusing €4 million per year to stay with La Viola, and is now said to have turned his nose up at a €6 million salary as proposed by the Bianconeri.

The wage demands are being pushed by his agent, Darko Ristic, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ristic himself is said to want as much as can be had from any potential deal, thus fuelling talks surrounding the player’s move to the Premier League, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City touted.

However, Vlahovic has a contract with Fiorentina that runs until 2023, so La Viola are in no rush to offload their star player and will probably land a very high transfer fee for him as well.