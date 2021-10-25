How to watch Juventus v Sassuolo in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

After snatching a late draw in the Derby d’Italia, Juventus hope to maintain their improved form when they take on Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

Paulo Dybala’s penalty at the death secured a 1-1 draw against Inter, just a week on from beating Roma, and Juventus will be hoping to avoid losing any further ground in the title race.

Sassuolo sit in mid-table after an inconsistent start but know victory would move them to within a single point of their hosts.

When does Juventus v Sassuolo start?

Sassuolo travel to Turin for an early evening clash on Wednesday, with kick off set for 18:30 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:30

Eastern Time: 12:30

Pacific Time: 11:30

AEST: 02:30 (Thursday)

Where can I watch Juventus v Sassuolo in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Sassuolo fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Sassuolo clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Sassuolo match on Thursday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.