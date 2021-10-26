Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Sassuolo: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus hope to maintain their improved form when they take on Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri snatched a late 1-1 draw against Inter in the Derby d’Italia at the weekend and are looking to make up for a poor start to the season to get their title challenge back on track.

Sassuolo sit in mid-table after an inconsistent start but know victory would move them to within a single point of their hosts.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Sassuolo – Probable line-ups

Paulo Dybala is expected to return to the starting line-up for Juventus after marking a return from injury against Inter, with Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean ruled out, whilst Manuel Locatelli is likely to start in midfield against his former club.

Sassuolo turn to Italy internationals Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori behind striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, De Sciglio; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, M. Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, H.Traore; Scamacca.

Juventus v Sassuolo – Match Facts

Juventus have lost only one of their 16 Serie A matches against Sassuolo (W12 D3): a 0-1 defeat in October 2015 via a Nicola Sansone goal.

Juventus have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 league games against Sassuolo: only against Pro Patria between 1949 and 1956 have the Bianconeri enjoyed a longer streak of consecutive games with more than one goal against a single opponent in the competition (13).

Juventus have won seven of their eight Serie A games against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium (with the only exception a 2-2 draw under Maurizio Sarri) – the Bianconeri have scored 23 goals in such games, 2.9 on average per match.

Only AC Milan (15) have gained more points than Juventus in Serie A (13) across the last 5 Italian top-flight league match-days (since the first Serie A midweek round in 2021-22).

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus have won 13 of their 18 Serie A games played on a Wednesday – with only two defeats (D3), the last of which arrived against Sassuolo in October 2015.

Their victory against Venezia in their last match was Sassuolo’s third win in Serie A this season (D2 L4): the Neroverdi could win consecutive league matches for the first time in 2021-22.

Massimiliano Allegri will become the third coach to reach 200 Serie A matches with Juventus, after Giovanni Trapattoni (402) and Marcello Lippi (258).

Manuel Locatelli has played more games (96) and scored more goals (6) in Serie A with Sassuolo than for any other team – while the current Juventus midfielder scored his first ever goal in the competition against the Neroverdi, in October 2016 for AC Milan.

Among the 25 sides he has faced in his Serie A career, Sassuolo (four games) are one of the three opponents against whom Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has failed to score or deliver an assist in the Italian top-flight (alongside Udinese and Carpi).

Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi has scored four goals in his last five league games – against Juventus he has scored just one goal and provided one assist in nine Serie A matches, while both arrived in the same match (3-3 in July 2020).

Where can I watch Juventus v Sassuolo in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Sassuolo fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Sassuolo clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Sassuolo in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Sassuolo match on Thursday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.