Juventus show interest in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva
Date: 13th October 2021 at 8:05pm
have expressed interest in bringing attacking midfielder to Serie A but could face financial difficulties in making the deal work.

The Portuguese player has fallen slightly out of favour at as they are very well-stocked in his position since Jack Grealish joined the club.

want to make a move as soon as the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun in England.

would require a very large transfer fee for the player who arrived from in 2017 as his quality is undoubted, but no specific figures are mentioned.

It is clear that want to enhance their attacking options in the January transfer window in order to accommodate for potential injuries throughout the season.

They could look to offload a player such as in order to finance the deal for Bernardo Silva.

 

