Juventus show interest in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

Juventus have expressed interest in bringing Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva to Serie A but could face financial difficulties in making the deal work.

The Portuguese player has fallen slightly out of favour at Manchester City as they are very well-stocked in his position since Jack Grealish joined the club.

Juventus want to make a move as soon as the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun in England.

Manchester City would require a very large transfer fee for the player who arrived from Monaco in 2017 as his quality is undoubted, but no specific figures are mentioned.

It is clear that Juventus want to enhance their attacking options in the January transfer window in order to accommodate for potential injuries throughout the season.

They could look to offload a player such as Dejan Kulusevski in order to finance the deal for Bernardo Silva.