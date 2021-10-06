Juventus start with a win in Women’s Champions League

Juventus debuted in this season’s Women’s Champions League with a comprehensive 3-0 win away to Swiss side Servette.

Having started the Serie A Femminile season in impressive fashion – winning each of their opening five games alongside Sassuolo – the Bianconere carried that form into their Champions League campaign.

Arianna Caruso opened the scoring for Juventus in the first half. Lina Hurtig and Valentina Cernoia added to their tally in the second, allowing them to take top spot in the group.

Elsewhere in Group A, Chelsea and Wolfsburg played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.