Juventus start with a win in Women’s Champions League
Conor Clancy Date: 6th October 2021 at 11:24pm
debuted in this season’s Women’s with a comprehensive 3-0 win away to Swiss side Servette.

Having started the Femminile season in impressive fashion – winning each of their opening five games alongside Sassuolo – the Bianconere carried that form into their campaign.

Arianna Caruso opened the scoring for in the first half. Lina Hurtig and Valentina Cernoia added to their tally in the second, allowing them to take top spot in the group.

Elsewhere in Group A, and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

 

