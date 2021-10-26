Juventus to face a Sassuolo side without Boga and Djuricic

Juventus will take on a weakened Sassuolo side in Serie A‘s midweek round of fixtures, with the Neroverdi missing both Jeremie Boga and Filip Djuricic for their trip to Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve have been in good form of late, drawing 1-1 at Inter in the Derby d’Italia over the weekend after chaining together four consecutive 1-0 wins until then.

“Boga won’t be available for Juventus,” Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi confirmed on Tuesday, “but we hope to have him to face Empoli as he has returned to training.

“Djuricic won’t be there either, we hope to have him back for the next match as well.”

Sassuolo have struggled to find their feet under Dionisi so far after Roberto De Zerbi’s summer exit and they will want to build on their recent comeback win over Venezia as they face the Bianconeri.