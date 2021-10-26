Juventus to face a Sassuolo side without Boga and Djuricic

Conor Clancy Date: 26th October 2021 at 5:01pm
will take on a weakened side in Serie A‘s midweek round of fixtures, with the Neroverdi missing both and for their trip to Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve have been in good form of late, drawing 1-1 at Inter in the Derby d’Italia over the weekend after chaining together four consecutive 1-0 wins until then.

“Boga won’t be available for Juventus,” boss Alessio Dionisi confirmed on Tuesday, “but we hope to have him to face as he has returned to training.

“Djuricic won’t be there either, we hope to have him back for the next match as well.”

have struggled to find their feet under Dionisi so far after Roberto De Zerbi’s summer exit and they will want to build on their recent comeback win over as they face the Bianconeri.

 

