Juventus to renegotiate Morata’s price with Atletico Madrid

Juventus could soon enter negotiations with Atletico Madrid to lower the agreed price tag for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata is currently in the second of a two-year loan spell in Serie A from Atletico Madrid, with the Bianconeri having paid €10 million for each year of the deal.

There is an option for Juve to make Morata their player on a permanent basis but the agreed fee was €35 million.

It has been reported by TMW that Juve don’t want to lose the player they spent €20 million on for free, but they also do not wish to essentially pay €55 million for him either, especially if they enter the market for a striker such as Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

Atletico Madrid are likely aware that the striker is not currently worth €35 million on top of the loan fees, so a renegotiation is a possibility for both parties.