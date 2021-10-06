Juventus unlikely to sell or loan Kulusevski in January

Date: 6th October 2021 at 8:00am
Written by:

It is unlikely that will allow Swedish winger to leave the Serie A club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Since re-joining the club for the 2021/22 season, Massimiliano Allegri has not appeared to be very impressed by the youngster that Juve paid €35 million to for in January 2020.

He has only made two starts in this season, against and Sampdoria. It was expected that he would see more minutes now that is playing for instead, but it appears to be the opposite situation.

The January transfer window is an incredibly difficult time to do business and as has been reported by TMW, Juve would only entertain the idea of letting Kulusevski leave if they knew they had another attacker coming through the door in the same month.

Kulusevski is very marketable player so he could be offloaded in a swap deal, but this type of deal is rare for January.

 

