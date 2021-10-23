‘Juventus will be a different side when Dybala returns’

Juventus legend Claudio Gentile has said that the Bianconeri will a tougher team to face when Paulo Dybala returns from injury.

La Vecchia Signora are equal fifth in Serie A with Lazio and Atalanta after eight rounds but the former Juve defender believes the attacking qualities of the Argentinian forward will make a difference as the season progresses.

“He is an important player,” Gentile told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The sooner he returns onto the pitch, the sooner we see a different Juve.”

Gentile also praised Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri despite a shaky start to the 2021/22 Serie A season and he is confident that his former side will regain their dominance in the Italian game.

“That start really did not worry me, because until 12-15 matches have been played, you cannot give a judgment on a team,” he said.

“Allegri was good, despite having the initial problems. I believe that up to now Allegri, the players, and all of the club are focusing on rediscovering solidity and the capacity to bring the points home.”