Juventus yet to open contract talks with Bernardeschi

Juventus have not opened discussions with Federico Bernardeschi over a new contract. despite his deal expiring at the end of the current season.

The ex-Fiorentina forward will be free to leave the club from June 2022, and he can negotiate a transfer to a new club from January onwards.

The Italian international has been receiving more playing time under new boss Massimiliano Allegri, specifically in a central role whilst the team deals with the injuries to Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Despite this, according to Tuttosport, there is currently no evident desire from the club to keep the attacker at the club next season.

Bernardeschi has been the subject of much criticism from Juventus fans and the wider Serie A following as he has struggled to find any consistent form for some time now.

Juve may have decided that now is the time to part ways with the player and allow him to resurrect his career elsewhere.