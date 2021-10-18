Kean: Juventus are making up for lost ground

Juventus striker Moise Kean has suggested that the Bianconeri are now making up the ground they lost on the Serie A leaders after a recent upturn in form.

The Italian was the scorer of the only goal as Juve ran out 1-0 winners over Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, in a win that means Juve have now taken 12 points from their last available 12 and are back in contention to mount a title challenge.

The goal came when Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to head in Mattia De Sciglio’s cross but nodded it onto Kean’s head, diverting it into the net.

The striker admitted the goal had an element of fortune when speaking to Juventus TV, saying: “I had a bit of luck, but when the ball goes in at the end you don’t think about it.”

Moving on to discuss what the win means for Juve’s season, Kean added: “It is a starting point, we must continue to work. Little by little, we are making up for lost ground.”

Juventus are now only one point behind Roma who are in fourth place.