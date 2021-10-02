Koulibaly: Napoli should have won, we let Spartak Moscow back into the game

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly lamented his team’s 3-2 defeat to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Mario Rui was sent off in the first half and the Russian giants were leading by two goals before Victor Osimhen grabbed a consolation goal in injury time.

Despite collecting one point from their first two Group C matches but the Senegalese international is confident Napoli can bounce back.

“Today was a game that we could have won, we put Spartak back in the game,” Koulibaly said in his press conference.

“By dropping too far back we went into trouble and they took advantage of it. This match teaches us a lot about ourselves and the football we have to play, a more dominant and offensive football.

“Everything is open, there are two games to play with Legia [Warsaw] which are games to win and we hope to be ready. I am confident in our team and I think we will do it.”