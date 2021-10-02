Late Locatelli strike seals Juventus win

Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in the Derby della Mole in Serie A on Saturday evening with a very late goal from Manuel Locatelli.

The game looked set to remain a stalemate with both teams having presentable chances but lacking a cutting edge. The points were secured for Juve with four minutes left to play thanks to Locatelli’s late finish.

Both teams had decent opportunities in the first half but it was Torino who dominated the play and looked the most likely to take the lead.

Juventus were convinced they should have had a penalty when Tommaso Pobega brought Juan Cuadrado down in the box early in the second half, but the referee was not asked to review the decision.

With just four minutes left to play, Juventus finally made the breakthrough. Locatelli received the ball on the edge of the box and nonchalantly placed the ball into the bottom corner.

The win takes Juve three points clear of their opponents in the Serie A table.