Lautaro Martinez’s agent: I am confident about the renewal with Inter

Lautaro Martinez’s agent: I am confident about the renewal with Inter
Date: 7th October 2021 at 2:00pm
Written by:

The agent of striker has expressed confidence that the Argentine will soon sign a contract extension with the Serie A side.

appears to be the first in a string of key players that wish to offer new contracts to over the next few months as they turn their attentions to solidifying the existing squad rather than adding to it.

Martinez was heavily linked with a move to during the summer but the sale of Romelu Lukaku meant he became the key striker at the club. Now he is very keen to renew his deal.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Alejandro Camano said: “I can say that he is happy in and he really likes Italian football. We have been discussing the renewal with for some time now.

“I am really confident, the path we have taken is the right one. is an important and different league compared to that of a few years ago.

“Lautaro is very happy to play with high-quality players such as and Correa. All three are terrible strikers for opposing defences.”

 

Related articles