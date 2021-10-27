Lazio player ratings vs Fiorentina: Milinkovic-Savic finds some rhythm

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was in fine form as Lazio grabbed three vital Serie A points at home to Fiorentina on Wednesday night to ease the pressure on the team, winning 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The game lacked goalmouth action but Lazio deservedly won 1-0 thanks to a wonderful finish from Pedro following an attack of high quality.

Lazio player ratings vs Fiorentina



Reina 6; Lazzari 6.5, Acerbi 6.5, Felipe 6.5 (77′ Patric n/r), Marusic 6; Luis Alberto 7, Cataldi 6 (84′ Lucas Leiva n/r), Milinkovic-Savic 7.5 (79′ Basic n/r); Pedro 7.5 (84′ Moro n/r), Immobile 6.5, Felipe Anderson 6.5.

Player of the match – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

It was Pedro who got the all-important goal for the Biancocelesti but Milinkovic-Savic was key in the build up and played the final pass for Pedro to finish off. He’s had better games, but the Serbian midfielder was at the centre of some promising passing moves for Maurizio Sarri’s side.