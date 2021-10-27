Lazio player ratings vs Fiorentina: Milinkovic-Savic finds some rhythm

Lazio player ratings vs Fiorentina: Milinkovic-Savic finds some rhythm
Date: 27th October 2021 at 11:11pm
Written by:

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was in fine form as Lazio grabbed three vital Serie A points at home to on Wednesday night to ease the pressure on the team, winning 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The game lacked goalmouth action but Lazio deservedly won 1-0 thanks to a wonderful finish from following an attack of high quality.

Lazio player ratings vs


Reina 6; Lazzari 6.5, Acerbi 6.5, Felipe 6.5 (77′ Patric n/r), Marusic 6; Luis Alberto 7, Cataldi 6 (84′ n/r), Milinkovic-Savic 7.5 (79′ Basic n/r); 7.5 (84′ Moro n/r), Immobile 6.5, 6.5.

Player of the match – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

It was who got the all-important goal for the but Milinkovic-Savic was key in the build up and played the final pass for Pedro to finish off. He’s had better games, but the Serbian midfielder was at the centre of some promising passing moves for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

 

Related articles