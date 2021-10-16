Lazio player ratings v Inter: Anderson continues to shine under Sarri

Lazio player ratings v Inter: Anderson continues to shine under Sarri
Alasdair Mackenzie Date: 16th October 2021 at 10:08pm
’s  homecoming ended in despair as the  coach saw his side surrender the lead to lose 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, their first defeat of the season.

Ivan Perisic fired the champions in front from the penalty spot early on, but  equalised with a spot kick of his own midway through the second half.

 went in front on the 81st minute when  tucked in a rebound from close range, but the goal incensed the  players as  wing-back Federico Dimarco was down injured when the hosts launched the counter-attack leading to the goal.

But  made sure of victory with a close-range header in stoppage time as the Aquile stretched their unbeaten home league run to 17 matches. ’s Luiz was sent off after full-time as the scuffles continued, but the result sees Maurizio Sarri’s side move up to fifth place on 14 points, three behind third-placed Inter.

PLAYER RATINGS v

Reina 6.5; Marusic 6, 6, Patric 6.5; Hysaj 5.5 (Lazzari 6.5); Milinkovic-Savic 7, 6.5 (Cataldi 6), Basic 6 (Luis Alberto 6.5); Anderson 8 (Akpa Akpro 6), Immobile 7, Pedro 7 (Zaccagni 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: ANDERSON

Maurizio Sarri believes the Brazilian is one of the most naturally gifted players he’s worked with, and nights like this remind you why. The winger was Lazio’s greatest threat throughout the first half and deserved his goal when it eventually came. When he’s in this kind of form, displaying pace, dribbling and technique, he’s hard to stop.

 

